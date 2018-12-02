× LSU to face UCF in Fiesta Bowl

(WGNO)– The LSU Tigers will play their 50th bowl game January 1st in the Fiesta Bowl. This will be the Tigers first bowl west of the state of Texas. The Tigers will take on UCF ranked 8th in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. LSU (9-3) landed in the 11th spot in the final rankings announced Sunday afternoon. The Golden Knights (12-0) won the American Athletic Conference Championship game against Memphis Saturday. This is the very first meeting between the two teams on the football field.

WHO: LSU vs. UCF

WHEN: 11:00 AM Tuesday January 1, 2019

WHERE: State Farm Stadium. Glendale, Az