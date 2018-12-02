× Georgia and Texas to meet in Allstate Sugar Bowl

(WGNO)– The 2019 Sugar Bowl will feature the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs for the 85th annual Sugar Bowl on New Years Day. Texas is making its fourth appearance in the Sugar Bowl with a 1-2 record its lone win was back in 1948 when the Longhorns defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-7. Texas’ last appearance in the Sugar Bowl was 1995 when Virginia Tech defeated Texas 28-10. The Georgia Bulldogs making its 10th appearance at the Sugar Bowl its last appearance was a win against Hawai’i in 2008. Georgia is 4-5 in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia is the runner-up in the Southeastern Conference Championship game losing to Alabama Saturday. Texas (9-4) is the Big 12 runner-up losing to Oklahoma Saturday, finishing 15th in the final College Football Rankings. Georgia (11-2) dropped to the 5th spot in the final College Football Rankings.

WHO: Georgia vs. Texas

WHEN: Tuesday January 1, 2019

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome