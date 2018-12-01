× Tulane hoops split double-header

New Orleans — The Tulane men’s and women’s basketball teams came out on opposite ends of the win/ loss column Saturday afternoon in the Green Wave’s double-header. The women played first, and won their game 71-54 over Southern Miss. The Green Wave led 40-18 at the break, and led by as many as 25 in the second half. Every Tulane player that recorded minutes in the game had at least 4 points, in a very balanced stat sheet. Sierra Cheatham led the way with 13 points, while Krystal Freeman added 12. Tulane improves to (6-1) on the season and will face Nicholls at home Tuesday, when Head Coach Lisa Stockton looks for her 500th career win at the helm of Tulane Women’s Basketball.

In the men's game after, Tulane fell in a close one 62-61 to Southeastern Louisiana. The Green Wave were ice cold from the floor to start the game, not making their first field goal until nearly 6 minutes into the game. After trailing by as much as 8 points, Tulane chipped-away at the deficit and eventually took the 19-18 lead with 5:40 to play before the half on a 3-pointer from Jordan Cornish. Cornish led the Green Wave with 18 points. Tulane was up 31-25 at halftime and led by as many as 11 in the second half with 4:33 to play. But from there, Southeastern then went-on a 16-4 run to close the game, capped-off by the game-winning 3-pointer from Marlain Veal with 3 seconds to play. Veal had a game-high 22 points and 7 rebounds.

With the loss, Tulane drops to (2-5) on the season, while Southeastern improves to (4-4).