Kentwood beats Haynesville in Class A semifinal
-
Dome bound: Curtis returns to Dome, will play Catholic again for Division I championship
-
Patriot games: Curtis gets by Jesuit, advances to Division I Semifinals
-
Clash coming: Destrehan advances with win over Terrebonne, will host 5A champ Zachary in semis
-
Un-bear-able: Rummel falls to Catholic on last second field goal
-
Rummel beats Riverside 37-34 on Friday Night Football
-
-
Staying home: Destrehan running back John Emery announces his commitment to LSU
-
Tigers score in last minute, defeat Lakeshore in battle of northshore heavyweights
-
Friday Night Bands: Vandebilt High School Marching Band
-
Mid-November classic: Rummel 27, Brother Martin 23
-
Tigers win first playoff game since 2003: Slidell over Central Lafourche in 5A
-
-
Stung: Brother Martin shuts out Scotlandville Hornets in Division I first round
-
Precision: the Lutcher High School band
-
Destrehan ends Terrebonne’s hopes for first unbeaten season, 49-20