Amite tops Ferriday and heads to the Championship game
-
Dome bound: Curtis returns to Dome, will play Catholic again for Division I championship
-
MUSIC VIDEO: Friday Night Football Week 7 Recap
-
Tigers rising on the Bayou: Terrebonne, 41-0 over Hahnville
-
Georgia high school football player injured during game dies
-
Big game vs Bama, to a point
-
-
A long time coming? Slidell looks for first win over St Paul’s since 2004
-
No evidence of negligence in football player’s death, Georgia sports association says
-
What LSU must do to upset Alabama: JT Curtis in the WGNO Sportszone
-
This video shows high school football player’s last moments on the field before his death
-
Spicy Cajuns: Country Day rallies to defeat Amite, 24-23
-
-
Go Joe: Tigers smack second ranked Georgia, 36-16
-
Tigers win first playoff game since 2003: Slidell over Central Lafourche in 5A
-
Just for starters: Pelicans rout Rockets in opener