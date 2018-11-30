What are the odds? Our friends at Covers.com weigh in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Another big sports weekend is upon us, and we are talking to our friend Jason Logan from Covers.com about what you can expect.

The New Orleans Saints are finished with football for the week after their Thursday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but there are quite a few other games to pay attention to this weekend.

The line on the big Alabama Georgia matchup is running at -13.5, and Logan said he's looking at Alabama to pull out a win.

"I think Georgia keeps it close early on," he said. "Alabama pulls away, but I don't think they cover this big spread.

Head on over to Covers.com for all the latest on the point spreads and everything else related to the NFL and college football.