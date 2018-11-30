Vehicle slams into Slidell nail salon

SLIDELL – A driver who stepped on the gas instead of the brake drove into a nail salon in Slidell this afternoon.

The incident occurred at Magic Nails off Gause Boulevard around noon, according to the Slidell Police Department.

A gray SUV can be seen embedded in the front wall of the building in a series of pictures released by the police department.

The hood of the SUV broke through a brick wall and the front window of the salon before the vehicle came to a stop.

No injuries were reported, according to the SPD.