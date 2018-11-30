Truck slams into Kenner City Hall

KENNER – A truck slammed into Kenner City Hall this morning after colliding with a car on Williams Boulevard.

The collision occurred just after 10:30 a.m. when the AT&T service truck careened off of a blue hatchback and slammed into a wall in front of City Hall.

The truck demolished the wall and struck several flag poles, which were bent back onto the building.

The City Hall building did not receive much damage, and no injuries were reported, according to Kenner city officials.

29.989844 -90.242945