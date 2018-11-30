Snowflakes on the Beach: the forecast for National Mississippi Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY ST. LOUIS, Ms - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Everywhere you go.

But not on the beach in Mississippi according to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

But then, Wild Bill sees a snowflake. And then another. And a few more.

As sure as Santa's got a belly full of jelly, a guy by the name of Jerry Ortiz makes it snow in the Bay.

Wild Bill says, "you're changing the forecast one flake at a time."

Jerry Ortiz responds, "and it's 80 degrees!"

As the city's utility director, Jerry's job for a month is maneuvering his lift through the tree tops.

Jerry's tying 30-foot snowflakes up there in the oaks.

There's no place like home for the holidays.

But Bay St. Louis's Amy Loisel says, "I never thought I'd see snow in my Mississippi hometown."

The snowstorm started about ten years ago. And it started in just a couple of trees.

Now it's becoming a big blizzard with hundreds of flakes hanging around town.

At night, when the sun goes down and the snowflakes turn on, it looks like you're walking in an LED winter wonderland.

Paula Jacobson loves it. She says all she needs to start dashing through the snow is a one-horse open sleigh.

Does Jerry Ortiz feel like Frosty the Snowman?

Jerry says, "I feel like one of Santa's elves with Cajun snow!"

It's beginning to look a lot like the North Pole.

But don't forget, this is Mississippi.

So, don't forget your sunscreen.

The snow is part of Snowflakes in the Bay, a big celebration and festival in this part of Mississippi

