× Severe weather possible tonight

A strong storm system moving across the middle of the country will bring the chance for severe weather overnight to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds will be the main threats with this.

You need to be aware of the potential for severe weather and the fact that overnight events can be more dangerous as storms may occur while you are asleep. Have a way to be woken up if a warning is issued for your area.

Right now it looks like two windows of severe weather potential with the first and probably best chance coming in the midnight to 4 AM time frame Saturday morning. There will be a strong area of storms moving north from the Gulf of Mexico quickly across the area. Severe weather will be possible as this moves through. The forecast model is indicating the heavy rain potential along with isolated cells that would have a better chance of severe development.

There will also be a small window for storms to become severe mid morning as the front is moving through around 7-10 AM.

