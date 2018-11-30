× Saints vs. Cowboys highest rated Thursday Night Football game ever

DALLAS – Over 22 million people tuned in to watch the New Orleans Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys last night, making it the most-watched Thursday Night Football game ever.

The week 13 game brought in an average audience of 22.2 million viewers across all platforms, according to the NFL.

That’s a 56 percent increase over last year’s 10 game Thursday Night Football average.

The number of different ways viewers were able to tune in contributed to the ratings explosion, with FOX, NFL Network, FOX Deportes, NFL digital, FOX Sports digital, Amazon and Yahoo Sports airing the game, according to the NFL.

Amazon Prime and Twitch accounted for 2.9 million viewers.

The Saints vs Cowboys matchup brought in 39 percent more viewers than last year’s week 13 game, which featured the Cowboys taking on the Washington Redskins.

The Cowboys topped the Saints to break a 10 game winning streak after Drew Brees and the Saints offense turned in a lackluster performance.