NOPD searching for suspect in hammer attack

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department wants to find a man who they say attacked someone with a hammer.

According to police, the attack happened on November 7 at an apartment in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police say the man met the victim at the apartment and the pair got into an argument. At one point, according to police, the suspect struck the victim several times with a hammer.

After the attack, police say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle. The NOPD says the suspect left with another man who also had a bicycle and a woman.

Police say they secured surveillance footage that shows the suspect and the other two people leaving the area. To see the video, click on the video button at the top of this page.

According to the NOPD, the suspect was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a black hat. While he was seen with two other people, police are only indicating the man with the red shirt and blue jeans is the suspect.

If you have information that could help police, call detectives with the NOPD’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court when you call CrimeStoppers, and you could earn a cash reward.