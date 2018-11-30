× Musty, the Spiny-Tailed Lizard, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Saving Sea Turtles: Preventing Extinction Film Screening

“Join Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon’s Coastal Wildlife Network for a screening of Saving Sea Turtles: Preventing Extinction, a true story about people coming together to save the sea turtles we love. This documentary highlights efforts to conserve the Kemp’s ridley, the world’s most endangered sea turtle species.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Entergy Giant Screen Theater Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Free and open to the public

All ages welcome

Cocktail Hour & Refreshments 5:30pm – 7:00pm “…Learn about Audubon’s Coastal Wildlife Network (CWN), our own sea turtle and marine mammal rescue program. Chat with aquarium husbandry staff and learn about the Aquarium’s resident celebrity sea turtle, King Mydas. Purchase a chance to win a behind-the-scenes aquarium tour and King Mydas feed for 4!” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Film Screening 7:00pm Followed by a panel and Q&A session with the filmmakers and CWN staff

RSVP by registering for a free ticket.

Click here for more information about the Saving Sea Turtles: Preventing Extinction Film Screening.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Zoo Lights

“Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children’s Hospital will bring the holiday spirit to our community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans.” – audubonnatureinstitute.org

Open on select dates from November 23 – December 30, 2018

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70118

5:30pm – 9:30pm (last entry at 9:00pm)

Tickets: Members: $10.00 Non-Members: $15.00 Children under 2 years are admitted free.

Activities Exciting arrays of animal-themed light displays Nightly live entertainment including jazzy carols and New Orleans-style second line parades Holiday story time Delicious holiday treats Craft tents to create special messages that will be delivered to the patients at Children’s Hospital Holiday Marketplace filled with items from local artisans

Things You Need to Know Animal exhibits are not accessible, but animal presentations are scheduled nightly. The Gottesman Endangered Species Carousel will be accessible as a ticketed attraction. Holiday photos are available for a fee. The Zoo Train will not operate during Zoo Lights.



Click here for more information about Zoo Lights.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

“Washed Ashore” special exhibition

The “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” special exhibition will feature more than a dozen huge aquatic animal sculptures created from plastic trash that was found on the beach. The exhibition hopes to educate a world wide audience about the threat that plastic pollution stands to cause for the ecosystems of the world’s oceans and waterways. The exhibit will be at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas from July 27, 2018 through April 30, 2019.

Click here for more information about the “Washed Ashore” exhibit.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information about the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, please visit their website.

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas

