NEW ORLEANS -- Mandatory Merriment opens at Southern Rep Theatre this weekend in the 6th Ward on Bayou Road. The Theatre is located within the former St. Rose de Lima Church and is the first company to occupy the stunning structure since Hurricane Katrina.

Good Morning New Orleans will go behind the scenes of the hyper local holiday show next week, but you can check it out for yourself, December 1st through December 23rd.

Tickets are available at SouthernRep.com.

