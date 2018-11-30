× Krampus: A Haunted Christmas by NOLA Nightmare

NEW ORLEANS – Feeling creepy this holiday season? Check out a Krampus Celebration!

Although the Halloween season has officially passed, New Orleans Nightmare is cooking up new frights for Southern Louisiana! For one weekend only, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is transforming all of its national haunts into a twisted winter wonderland.

On December 7th and 8th the vengeful winter demon of German lore, Krampus, will wreak havoc on naughty guests. New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House has been transformed to tell his tale. Krampus is a nightmarish demon, who has kidnapped not only the bad but also the good children at Christmas. With horrifyingly long, sharp teeth and claws, Krampus will terrorize guests in this distorted holiday nightmare – he may dress like Santa, but he never comes with presents.

This Haunted Christmas is sure to provide a much-needed break from carol singing and tree trimming, as the spirit – or the ghouls – of Christmas come to life. Enjoy mini escape games, a bar, and photo ops with Krampus himself. The New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House is located at 319 Butterworth St. New Orleans, LA 70121 and runs from 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm on December 7th and December 8th.

General Admission Tickets: $24.99

Fast Pass Tickets: $34.99

Skip the Line Tickets: $44.99

Mini Escape Games: $4/game

Tickets are available for purchase here.