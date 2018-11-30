Drink up as Pat O’Brien’s celebrates a really big birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The recipe is real.

It's real all right.

It's real New Orleans history.

A stormy history.

And this recipe is the perfect storm that's actually served up in a glass.

It's called The Hurricane.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood witnesses the recipe.

It's a passion fruit flavored cocktail. And that's not all the flavor.

There are four shots of rum.

That's four as in one, two, three, four shots of rum.

The eye of the storm is the French Quarter bar now celebrating a big birthday.

It's the bar named for the liquor salesman who opened the place.

His name was Pat O'Brien.

Pat O'Brien opened Pat O'Brien's 85 years ago.

It's the location where more than half a million hurricanes make landfall every year.

"It's happiness in a glass," says Shelly Waguespack, President/Owner of Pat O'Brien's.

Shelly Waguespack adds to that, "we've been around since 1933 at least legally because prior to that it was a speakeasy."

Shelly Waguespack owns the business bought by her dad and grandfather from Pat O'Brien back in the eighties.

When she pulls out her supersized scrapbook to show a picture of Pat O'Brien, Shelly is still the kid sitting on the floor.

Looking through the scrapbook, Wild Bill finds something, "somebody stole an ashtray and mailed in ten dollars to pay you back for it!"

Shelly Waguespack says, "isn't that hysterical, we get that all the time."

And that's because a trip to New Orleans without a stop at Pat O'Brien's is no trip to New Orleans at all.

You can celebrate Pat O's big birthday with $4 Hurricanes all day on Sunday, December 2.

Pat O'Brien's is at 718 St. Peter Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.