George H. W. Bush, 41st President of the United States, dead at 94

WGNO — George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st President of the United States, died Friday at the age of 94. Bush had been sick and spent time in and out of the hospital since the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara, last April.

A statement from the former president’s office reads, in part, “George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings.”

Bush ran for president in 1980 but did not win the nomination. Instead, he served two terms as vice president under Ronald Reagan. He won the presidency in 1988 and served one term before being defeated by Bill Clinton in 1992. After they were out of office, Bush 41 and Clinton became close friends. Bush’s son, George W. Bush, was elected president in 2000 and served two terms.

