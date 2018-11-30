× Edi-torial: Saints defense outstanding, Dallas just better

After a Saints 13-10 loss at Dallas, time for a little perspective.

And, here it is. Dallas played its best game, the Saints played, at least offensively, their worst.

Dallas by three.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was on point in his post game comments, saying you have to give the Cowboys credit.

Dallas was terrific on defense. The Cowboys did something no one has done all season .. and that is pressure Drew Brees.

Brees threw 18 completions in 28 attempts, and it seemed that everyone of his throws was contested by tight Cowboys coverage.

The Saints have chewed up zone coverages all season. But, the Cowboys had more than enough pass rush, so their defensive backs and linebackers did not have to cover very long.

Did the Dallas defense expose the Saints offense?

Hardly.

Dallas’ defensive plan will be tough to copy, because few teams have that combination of rush and cover defensive backs.

The Rams didn’t have it.

The Chicago Bears may have it.

In a 13-10 loss, Sean Payton will be criticized, by many, for his decision to pass on a field goal attempt on fourth and goal at the one yard line in the second quarter.

Payton went for it. Alvin Kamara was stuffed at the one yard line.

The decision to go for it was classic Payton, who is always willing to take risk.

My take? Did you like ambush, the onside kick to start the second half of the Super Bowl?

It was a gamble. This was a gamble. Sean Payton will always coach that way.

A black and gold riverboat gambler is who he is.

What is a little difficult to understand is running some sort of zone read play with Drew Brees at quarterback.

Perhaps, Dallas could have been spread out and the ball could have been handed quickly to Kamara or Mark Ingram.

On defense, there was plenty to like. The Saints forced two turnovers, and had seven quarterback sacks. David Onyemata had three, Cam Jordan two.

The Saints defensive performance was outstanding.

However, the Dallas defense was even better.

It was a playoff game atmosphere on November 29th.

Maybe, the two teams will meet again, in the playoffs.

If they do, that game will be at the Superdome.

And, Dallas will have a very tough time replicating what they accomplished against the New Orleans Saints in week 13 of the NFL regular season.