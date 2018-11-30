× Art Against AIDS with Tony Mandina’s

Art Against Aids

Art Against AIDS, a yearly fundraising gala, is back this year to raise money for people living with HIV. CrescentCare, Chevron, and Avita have joined together to put this event on, with the proceeds going to CrescentCare’s NO/AIDS Task Force Division.

ABC’s Karl Schmid will be speaking at the event about the challenges and opportunities in the continuing fight to end HIV.

This is especially important being that New Orleans continues to be in the top five cities in the country for new infections of HIV.

The event is calling attention the U=U campaign. “U=U, or undetectable = untransmittable, is an evidence-based message we must publicize to end HIV in our generation. U= U means that if you are living with HIV and achieve an undetectable viral load through medical treatment, you cannot transmit HIV to a partner. As medical advances go, this discovery is a game changer. Having people like Karl Schmid spread this message will save lives,” says Dr. Nicholas Van Sickels, Chief Medical Officer of CrescentCare.

Saturday, December 1, 2018

Club XLIV at Champions Square

Time: Patron Party: 7:00pm – 11:00pm General Admission: 8:00pm – 11:00pm

Tickets: Patron Tickets start at $125 Includes limited free parking, food, open bar, and live entertainment. Patrons will also be recognized at the event. General Admission Tickets: $75 Includes limited free parking, food, open bar, and live entertainment. Click here for other ticket options.

Silent Auction From artists including Kallé, Troy Guilbeaux and David Lumpkin

Music Close Enough



Tony Mandina’s

Address 1915 Pratt St., Gretna, Louisiana 70053

Phone 504-362-2010

Hours Tuesday – Friday 11:00am – 2:00pm Friday Evening: 5:00pm – 9:00pm Saturday Evening: 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Menu Lunch Menu Dinner Menu

Red Gravy “Straight from Sicily to New Orleans our “Red Gravy” recipe was born in the breathtaking hills of Salaparuta, Sicily in the late 1800’s by “Maw Maw” Mandina. It is still proudly served in our restaurant today. After years we have now brought our famous recipe from our kitchen to yours with a touch of Sicilian Love.” – tonymandinas.com Click here to purchase Tony Mandina’s Red Gravy or look for it at your local grocery store.



