Would you eat it? Ricotta Cookies!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

An Italian Christmas favorite - Test Kitchen Taylor is making ricotta Cookies.

Italian Ricotta Cookies

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), softened to room temperature

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

15 ounces full-fat Ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons orange zest (or fresh)

4 and ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

Glaze (if desired)

Sprinkles (if desired)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together butter, sugar medium speed.

Add eggs and beat those in, as well.

Add Ricotta cheese and mix until smooth and fully incorporated. Add vanilla extract and orange zest and blend.

In a separate medium bowl, whisk together flour with baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Gradually add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients (one cup at a time) on low speed until a dough is formed.

Drop the dough by heaping tablespoons onto an ungreased baking sheet (they will puff up while baking). Bake for 10-12 minutes. Cookies will just be started to get lightly golden around the bottom edges. You want them to remain soft and not get too over-baked.

Remove from baking sheet and place on a cooling rack to cool completely before putting on the glaze.

Spoon glaze onto cookies, add sprinkles of your choosing before glaze dries, and allow it to fully set before storing.

