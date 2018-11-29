Watch LSU linebacker Devin White ride a horse in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – Devin White is a man of many talents, and two of his biggest passions collided today when he rode a horse around Tiger Stadium.

White posted a video to his official Twitter account today showing him riding a horse with a hot pink saddle pad up and down the field.

“Bets moment of my life,” White captioned the video.

LSU Athletics Designer Lindsey Thompson posted a picture of White sitting on horseback at the 50 yard line, directly above the iconic eye of the tiger.

Just another day at the office pic.twitter.com/bmsYFrimjZ — Lindsey Thompson (@LindseyThomps_) November 29, 2018

Both posts, as well as several others showing White prancing the horse around campus immediately went viral among Tiger fans.