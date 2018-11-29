Watch LSU linebacker Devin White ride a horse in Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE – Devin White is a man of many talents, and two of his biggest passions collided today when he rode a horse around Tiger Stadium.
White posted a video to his official Twitter account today showing him riding a horse with a hot pink saddle pad up and down the field.
“Bets moment of my life,” White captioned the video.
LSU Athletics Designer Lindsey Thompson posted a picture of White sitting on horseback at the 50 yard line, directly above the iconic eye of the tiger.
Both posts, as well as several others showing White prancing the horse around campus immediately went viral among Tiger fans.
