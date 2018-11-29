Royal “Snowesta” kicks off holiday cheer with ‘Lighting of the Balconies’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Experience the holidays at the Royal Sonesta New Orleans with their "Royal Snowesta" holiday activities. The holidays kicked off with the 13th annual "Lighting of the Balconies."

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez emceed the event for the third time. Children from Children's Hospital New Orleans were the ones who flipped the switch on the balcony lights. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus even came in from the North Pole for the hotel festivities. The Nayo Jones Experience provided the holiday music.

For a complete list of all the "Royal Snowesta" holiday activities, click HERE.