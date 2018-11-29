Ride em Cowboys: Dallas defense holds Saints in check, 13-10

The Saints ten game win streak ended with a thud Thursday night on national TV in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys held the Saints to 176 yards and 14 first  downs on the way to a 13-10 victory. The Saints, 10-2, suffered their first loss since the September 9th season opener to the Bucs at the Superdome.

Drew Brees was held to 18 of 28 passing, for 127 yards, 1 interception, and a 30 yard TD pass to Keith Kirkwood.

WGNO Sports’ Karen Loftus reports from Arlington, Texas.

The Saints play at Tampa Bay December 9th.