PJ’s Coffee Releases Their Holiday Flavors

The Christmas trees and Menorahs are out and that means that PJ's Coffee's holiday flavors are back. These flavors are only available until December 31. Here's what you can look forward to:

Peppermint Bark Velvet Ice: Flavors of sweet peppermint and rich white chocolate blended with their Espresso Dolce concentrate and topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.

Jingle Bells Velvet Ice: Celebrate the holiday season with flavors of cinnamon and hazelnut cream. Blended to perfection and topped with green holiday sprinkles.

Butter Rum Latte: Rich butter rum flavors combined with espresso, white chocolate, milk, and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Gingerbread Latte: Cozy up with warm spices and espresso. Topped with a cinnamon for a perfect holiday treat.

