NOLA Flavor with the Abita Brew Pub

Abita Brew Pub

“Abita Brew Pub is the home of Abita Beer, where the beers were brewed & bottled until april 1994. We serve salads, sandwiches, burgers, pastas and exclusive Abita Beer selections. With indoor and outdoor dining, the unique location is nestled under live oaks featuring handcrafted cypress window frames, a cypress and slate bar, and a retail area with merchandise.” – abitabrewpub.com

Address 72011 Holly Street Abita Springs, LA 70420

Phone 985-892-5837

Hours Tuesday – Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm Friday – Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm Monday: Closed

Menu Food Menu Beer Menu



