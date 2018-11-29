NOLA Flavor with the Abita Brew Pub
“Abita Brew Pub is the home of Abita Beer, where the beers were brewed & bottled until april 1994. We serve salads, sandwiches, burgers, pastas and exclusive Abita Beer selections. With indoor and outdoor dining, the unique location is nestled under live oaks featuring handcrafted cypress window frames, a cypress and slate bar, and a retail area with merchandise.” – abitabrewpub.com
- Address
- 72011 Holly Street
- Abita Springs, LA 70420
- Phone
- 985-892-5837
- Hours
- Tuesday – Thursday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
- Friday – Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm
- Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
- Monday: Closed
- Menu
Click here for more information about the Abita Brew Pub.