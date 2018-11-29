× More than 1,000 breweries are making one special beer to help Camp Fire survivors

From California to Louisiana, breweries across the United States are coming together to help survivors of the Camp Fire.

The Resilience Butte County Proud IPA out of Northern California is making its way across the nation, and brewers say 100% of its proceeds will be donated to Camp Fire relief efforts.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company started brewing Resilience IPA on Tuesday and is sharing the recipe with other brewers. In just two days, more than 1,000 breweries from across the country have signed up to brew and sell the beer, which they hope to begin selling by December 17.

“We are working with malt, hop and yeast suppliers to provide raw ingredient donations to all participating breweries and are asking those breweries to donate 100 percent of their sales to the fund, as well,” the brewery said in a post on their website.

Sierra Nevada, based in Chico, California, is located just west of Paradise, the town devastated by the fire earlier this month.

The now-contained Camp Fire is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, covering more than 153,000 acres and killing at least 88 people.

“We know that the rebuilding process will take time, but we’re in this for the long haul,” Sierra Nevada Founder Ken Grossman said in a statement.

One of Grossman’s desires is to spread this beer as far and wide as possible.

“Our hope is to get Resilience IPA in taprooms all over the country to create a solid start for our community’s future,” he said.

That hope is coming to fruition, as the Resilience IPA campaign has garnered attention from craft breweries across the nation. Some have taken to social media to show their support.

“We’re supporting the Butte County community by brewing #ResilienceIPA,” said Oskar Blues Brewery on Twitter account.

“We’re joining our fellow breweries in supporting those impacted by the Camp Fire by brewing #ResilienceIPA,” added Louisiana brewery Abita Beer.

“#ResilienceIPA brew day is under way! We are excited to work with @sierranevada and help support those in #ButteCounty who were affected by the deastating #Camp Fire,” said Sacramento’s Fountainhead Brewing Company on Instagram.

Sierra Nevada even got the Butte County community directly involved, as they posted a video on Twitter of Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea starting a batch of Resilience IPA.

Outside of the proceeds from the Resilience IPA, Sierra Nevada has also set up its own relief fund for the ravaged community. Working with the Golden Valley Bank Community Foundation, the brewery launched their relief fund with an initial $100,000 seed.

“Once the fire is out, we will distribute all donated money to partner organizations that are dedicated to rebuilding and supporting the communities that have been affected,” a Sierra Nevada press release said.

Sierra Nevada was founded in Chico in 1980 and has since added a second brewery operation in Mills River, North Carolina.

“With the brave men and women risking their lives fighting this fire and the outpouring of support from communities near and far, we know we are on a path to healing and rebuilding,” the company said.