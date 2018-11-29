× Man arrested at Lakeview Regional Medical Center after pulling knife

COVINGTON – A man has been arrested after he pulled a knife inside Lakeview Regional Medical Center this afternoon.

The scary situation began around 4 p.m. when a man connected to a patient in the emergency room pulled out a knife, according to hospital officials.

The man was arrested, and the situation has been contained, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.