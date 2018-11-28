This toy vacuum actually works!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Throw those child labor laws out the window (JK)! Because Dyson has made a toy vacuum for kids that actually works!

The vacuum company now makes a miniature version of its ball vacuum for kiddos... perfectly sized for children to push around the casa.

The price varies but you can snag one for $29.99 on Amazon. The vacuum comes in a variety of colors including red, purple, pink and yellow.

The Dyson toy vacuum suction is not as strong as an adult vacuum but it will be nice to get some help around the house!

