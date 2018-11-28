× St. Rose man dies in fiery ascension parish crash

Sorrento – Shortly after 12:00pm on November 27, 2018, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Interstate 10 eastbound west of US 61 in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 19-year-old Quincy Clark Jr. of St. Rose.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Clark was traveling in the left lane of I-10 eastbound in a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria. For reasons still under investigation, Clark lost control of his vehicle and ran off the right side of the roadway.

Clark’s vehicle struck a tree and became fully engulfed in flames with Clark still inside.

Clark sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash. This crash remains under investigation.