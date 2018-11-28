× Saints icon Jackson doing well after surgery to relieve bleeding on his brain

Former Saints linebacker Rickey Jackson is resting comfortably in intensive care after surgery Wednesday morning to relieve bleeding on his brain.

Ken Trahan, President of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, and a Jackson family spokesman said Jackson has been experiencing difficulties since he fell about four weeks ago.

“Rickey hit his head very hard,” said Trahan. Trahan said Jackson fainted yesterday, prompting the procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. Trahan said the surgery at Tulane Medical Center last less than one hour.

“They drained the blood, and relieved the pressure,” said Trahan. “Rickey is doing so well, he’s flirting with the nurses.”

A post on social media early Wednesday about Jackson, prompted concern and speculation about his condition. Trahan said Jackson’s daughter Rickeyah said the surgery “had nothing to do with football” or his surgery for prostate cancer in 2015.

Jackson was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1999. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2010.

Jackson, 60, was a second round pick of the Saints in 1981. He is the club’s all-time sack leader with 128.