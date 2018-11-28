Pelicans beat Wizards, snap 4-game losing streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- After losing their last 4 games, the Pelicans got a convincing 125-104 win over the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. It was their first win in 9 days. One of the big differences in the game was the Pelicans pace and moving the ball early.

"I thought we did a good job of getting back to who we were pushing the basketball," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "I think we had 22 fast break points in the first half. I didn't think we ran as much as we should have the second half but I thought we did a really good job early on of moving the basketball and pushing it as I said and getting some easy baskets out of them."

"It just makes everything easier," said Pelicans forward Julius Randle about their fast pace. "We have so many versatile players just getting out in transition. It just makes everything easier but it starts with the defense getting stops, securing the rebound and getting out."

"This is kind of the way we started the season playing," Gentry said. "Then all of a sudden we became just kind of a jogging team and we weren't really a running team. I thought tonight we did a much better job of getting out and running, getting to open spots. I thought we played very unselfishly, passing-up shots for better shots. I thought all of those things were important and we did a good job of that."

Speaking to the rebounds, the Pelicans dominated the glass in one of their best performances in that category this season. They out-rebounded the Wizards 64-38 and had 28 second chance points, compared to just 9 from Washington.

"It was good," Randle said. "That was a point of emphasis going in."

"We're an athletic team and we're good and we're leaving a lot of points out on the floor because we're not going to the offensive boards," Gentry said. "I thought we did a much better job tonight. We ended-up with 17 offensive rebounds. I think any time you can get to that number right there, you've done a pretty good job."

Jrue Holiday led the way with 29 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Anthony Davis added 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Julius Randle finished with 23 and 12 off the bench on a 10 of 15 night from the floor.

The Pelicans (11-11) travel to Miami on Thursday ahead of their Friday night road game against the Heat.