× NOPD battles 3 alarm fire uptown

NEW ORLEANS– According to investigators, the New Orleans Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting a residential fire in the 900 block of Lyons St in uptown.

The first NOFD company arrived on the scene of at 11:32 p.m., finding a wood-framed, camel-backed duplex with flames already through the rear roof of the house.

Members of the New Orleans Police Department were the first Emergency Services personnel to arrive at the scene, they informed firefighters that all residents were safe and accounted for.

The size of the duplex and the close proximity of neighboring occupied homes prompted the request for subsequent second and third alarms at 11:47 p.m. and 12:31 a.m. respectively.

In all nineteen NOFD units supported by fifty-five Fire Operations and Support personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 1:42 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the eight residents, four on each side, displaced by this fire.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and Entergy also assisted with the mitigation of this incident.