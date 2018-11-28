× Mid City Bud’s Broiler embroiled in lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS – A dispute between the owner of a Bud’s Broiler in Mid City and the franchise’s owners has resulted in a new lawsuit.

Lawyers for Bud’s Broiler Holdings LLC filed a lawsuit against Shannon Prince, who owns the City Park Avenue location, on November 21.

Prince acted in violation of the franchise agreement when she ordered beef from a source other than the parent company, according to the lawsuit.

She then went a step further when she attempted to duplicate the restaurant’s signature charcoal smoke flavor on the “inferior beef,” according to the lawsuit.

In addition to terminating the franchise agreement, the lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order against Prince baring her from using the Bud’s Broiler name or any name “confusingly similar.”

In response, the sign outside the City Park Avenue location has been altered to cover up the words “Bud’s Broiler.”

The City Park location remains open while the lawsuit moves forward.