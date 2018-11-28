× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Bagels!

Bagels are one of those foods that *seem* like they’re healthful, but not all are – in fact they range tremendously in carbs, calories, and even protein. In today’s Love it, Like it Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst bagels on store shelves.

LOVE IT!

La Louisiane’s Eat Fit Bagel | coming soon: Ochsner Fitness Center + Robert Fresh Market

200 calories, 38 grams carbs, 9 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein

Ingredients: Stone ground whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour, yeast, Eat Fit 5 Seed Blend (flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds), contains less than 2% sugar, salt.

Western Bagel Co’s Perfect 10 Healthy Grain Bagel | available online

150 calories, 19 grams carbs, 10 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 19 grams protein

Ingredients include: Wheat gluten (for protein), soy flour, insulin (isolated powdered fiber), whole wheat flour, rye and oat flakes, seeds, white flour, stevia

LIKE IT!

Dave’s Killer Bread EPIC Everything Bagel

260 calories, 47 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 12 grams protein

Made with a blend of white flour and whole grain flour + garlic, onion & variety of seeds (e.g. flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds etc)

All natural, no preservatives

Bagel Thins – e.g. by Thomas’

110 calories, 24 grams carb, 5 grams fiber, 6 grams protein

Ingredients include whole wheat flour, sugar, wheat gluten, whole wheat, cellulose fiber, yeast, preservatives calcium propionate and sorbic acid…

HATE IT!

Cinnamon Raisin Bagels – e.g. by Thomas’

280 calories, 56 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 9 grams protein

Ingredients include white flour, sugar, caramel coloring, preservatives calcium propionate and sorbic acid

