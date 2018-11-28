Love it, Like it, Hate it: Bagels!
Bagels are one of those foods that *seem* like they’re healthful, but not all are – in fact they range tremendously in carbs, calories, and even protein. In today’s Love it, Like it Hate it, we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on the best + worst bagels on store shelves.
LOVE IT!
La Louisiane’s Eat Fit Bagel | coming soon: Ochsner Fitness Center + Robert Fresh Market
- 200 calories, 38 grams carbs, 9 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein
- Ingredients: Stone ground whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour, yeast, Eat Fit 5 Seed Blend (flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds), contains less than 2% sugar, salt.
Western Bagel Co’s Perfect 10 Healthy Grain Bagel | available online
- 150 calories, 19 grams carbs, 10 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 19 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Wheat gluten (for protein), soy flour, insulin (isolated powdered fiber), whole wheat flour, rye and oat flakes, seeds, white flour, stevia
LIKE IT!
Dave’s Killer Bread EPIC Everything Bagel
- 260 calories, 47 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 12 grams protein
- Made with a blend of white flour and whole grain flour + garlic, onion & variety of seeds (e.g. flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds etc)
- All natural, no preservatives
Bagel Thins – e.g. by Thomas’
- 110 calories, 24 grams carb, 5 grams fiber, 6 grams protein
- Ingredients include whole wheat flour, sugar, wheat gluten, whole wheat, cellulose fiber, yeast, preservatives calcium propionate and sorbic acid…
HATE IT!
Cinnamon Raisin Bagels – e.g. by Thomas’
- 280 calories, 56 grams carb, 3 grams fiber, 9 grams protein
- Ingredients include white flour, sugar, caramel coloring, preservatives calcium propionate and sorbic acid
##
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD