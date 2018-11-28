× Get the Skinny: 7 easy ways to sneak more protein into breakfast

A protein-rich breakfast can help to minimize cravings and satisfy hunger, not to mention provide valuable muscle-building amino acids. But when it comes to breakfast on the go, protein is often the first thing to go, so today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on 7 easy ways to sneak more protein into your breakfast, without extra time – or calories!

Protein-Rich Bagels

La Louisiane’s Eat Fit Bagel starts our day with 8 grams protein, and Western Bagel Co’s Perfect 10 Healthy Grain bagel gives us 19 grams of protein – and that’s before any nut butter, cheese or cream cheese.

Orgain’s Organic Protein Almondmilk

Most almond milk has just one gram of protein – but Orgain’s Vanilla Protein Almondmilk has 10 grams of protein and zero sugar (just make sure you reach for the unsweetened version).

“French” Toast

For those who don’t love eggs, hide them in French toast made with a whole grain bread like Dave’s Killer Bread. Dip whole grain bread into mixture of egg, vanilla, and a dash of cinnamon, and grill. Top with confectioner’s style Swerve; add fresh berries to up the antioxidant factor.

Protein-Fortified Waffles

Protein waffles like Kodiak Power Waffles or Van’s Power Waffles, topped with natural almond butter or peanut butter can add up to 10 grams of protein per waffle.

Protein Latte or Iced Coffee

Simply use a ready-to-drink protein drink like ICONIC or protein-fortified almond milk and your iced coffee instantly has 10-20 grams of protein

Protein-Boosted Cereal

Kay’s Naturals and Kashi GoLean Original breakfast cereals have 10-12 grams of protein (and 3-13 grams of fiber) per serving – and that’s before adding any milk.

Protein Powder Stir-In

Add a scoop to milk or unsweetened almond milk and pour over cereal, stir into oatmeal, or blend into a smoothie with fresh or frozen fruits and a handful of leafy greens. Some favorite brands include Designer Whey, Orgain Plant Protein and Amazing Grass Plant Protein.

