Body of newborn baby found in garbage in Tickfaw

TICKFAW, LA – The body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage truck in Tickfaw this morning.

A waste management worker found the body while performing his regular job duties around 11:30 a.m., according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The infant was pronounced dead on the scene.

TPSO Juvenile Detectives are working to determine the cause of death and what led up to the baby’s disposal.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.