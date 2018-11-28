A festive pit-scent! Introducing Candy Cane deodorant ❄️

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year!

A time for your armpits to smell like candy canes! Native Natural Deodorant launched their limited-edition Candy Cane scent Wednesday morning.

The seasonal deodorant is available for just $12.

You can also purchase the Native Candy Cane Gift Set. The gift set includes all candy cane scented products including a deodorant, a body wash, and 2 bars of soap for $30.

The scent is described as having "a crisp and refreshing peppermint fragrance with an accent of sweet vanilla.”

You can purchase the Candy Cane products at nativecos.com.

