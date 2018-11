Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The Roosevelt New Orleans: A Waldorf Astoria Hotel held its annual lobby lighting ceremony on Tuesday night.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser was the person chosen to "flip the switch" to light up the lobby with its 22 thousand sparkly lights.

The lobby is also decorated with nearly 50 Christmas trees, 700 ornaments, and festive garland throughout.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez spoke with Nungesser about the tradition and what the Roosevelt lighting means to him.