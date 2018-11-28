× 12-year-old arrested for robbing women leaving N.O. East Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a 12-year-old boy they say has been robbing women as they leave a New Orleans East Family Dollar.

The first robbery was reported on November 25, when the suspect pulled a knife on a woman leaving the Family Dollar in the 5500 block of Crowder Boulevard and made off with her wallet containing her cash and credit cards.

Two days later, on November 27, the same juvenile pulled a knife on another woman as she left the store, only this time, the woman smacked the boy in the face with her handbag and fled back inside the store, according to the NOPD.

Officers caught up with the suspect in the 4900 block of Gawain Drive a short time later.

He has been charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of armed robbery and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

