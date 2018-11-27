Would you eat it? Potato Chip Cookies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Salty and Sweet Christmas Cookies! Test Kitchen Taylor is trying it out.

Potato Chip Cookies

1 pound butter

1 cup sugar

2 tsp vanilla

3 1/2 cups flour

1 cup crushed potato chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Using a mixer, cream the butter, sugar, and vanilla.

Slowly add in flour.

Fold in potato chips.

Drop teaspoonfuls of batter on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly browned on bottom.

