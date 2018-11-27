White House Christmas decor sparks controversy 🎄

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The White House is giving us a sneak peek into the First Lady's Christmas decorations, thanks to YouTube.

The theme is, "American Treasures: Christmas at the White House" and you see ornaments and pencils with the motto, "BE BEST." BE BEST is First Lady Melania Trump's campaign to focus on some of the major issues facing children today and encouraging kids to BE BEST in their individual paths.

Some online commentators are turned off by the blood red trees... What do you think?

