Tricentennial Culinary Exchange between New Orleans and San Antonio

New Orleans and San Antonio are both celebrating their Tricentennials this year.  In celebration of that, the cities are hosting a Tricentennial Culinary Exchange.  Three chefs from San Antonio will be hosting a dinner here in New Orleans, and three of our chefs will be hosting a dinner in San Antonio.

Dinner in New Orleans cooked by San Antonio Chefs

Dinner in San Antonio cooked by New Orleans Chefs

  • Monday, December 3, 2018
  • Tre Trattoria at the Museum
    • 200 W. Jones Ave.
    • San Antonio, TX 78215
  • Time:
    • Cocktails at 6:00pm
    • Dinner at 7:00pm
  • New Orleans Chefs
    • Chef Will Avelar from Meril
    • Chef Juan Carlos Gonzalez from SoBou
    • Chef Michael Gulotta from Maypop and Mopho
  • Tickets:
    • Single Ticket: $175
    • Two Tickets: $300
    • Three Tickets: $350
    • Four Tickets: $600

Click here for more information about the Tricentennial Culinary Exchange.

Click here for more information about visiting San Antonio.