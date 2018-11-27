× Tricentennial Culinary Exchange between New Orleans and San Antonio

Tricentennial Culinary Exchange

New Orleans and San Antonio are both celebrating their Tricentennials this year. In celebration of that, the cities are hosting a Tricentennial Culinary Exchange. Three chefs from San Antonio will be hosting a dinner here in New Orleans, and three of our chefs will be hosting a dinner in San Antonio.

Dinner in New Orleans cooked by San Antonio Chefs

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

SoBou 310 Chartres St. New Orleans, LA 70130

Time: Cocktails at 6:00pm Dinner at 7:00pm

San Antonio Chefs Chef Jeff Balfour from Southerleigh Chef Carino Cortez from La Familia Cortez Restaurants Chef Jason Dady from Tre Tratorria at the Museum

Tickets: Single Ticket: $175 Two Tickets: $300 Three Tickets: $350 Four Tickets: $600



Dinner in San Antonio cooked by New Orleans Chefs

Monday, December 3, 2018

Tre Trattoria at the Museum 200 W. Jones Ave. San Antonio, TX 78215

Time: Cocktails at 6:00pm Dinner at 7:00pm

New Orleans Chefs Chef Will Avelar from Meril Chef Juan Carlos Gonzalez from SoBou Chef Michael Gulotta from Maypop and Mopho

Tickets: Single Ticket: $175 Two Tickets: $300 Three Tickets: $350 Four Tickets: $600



Click here for more information about the Tricentennial Culinary Exchange.

Click here for more information about visiting San Antonio.