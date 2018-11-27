Tricentennial Culinary Exchange between New Orleans and San Antonio
Tricentennial Culinary Exchange
New Orleans and San Antonio are both celebrating their Tricentennials this year. In celebration of that, the cities are hosting a Tricentennial Culinary Exchange. Three chefs from San Antonio will be hosting a dinner here in New Orleans, and three of our chefs will be hosting a dinner in San Antonio.
Dinner in New Orleans cooked by San Antonio Chefs
- Tuesday, November 27, 2018
- SoBou
- 310 Chartres St.
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Time:
- Cocktails at 6:00pm
- Dinner at 7:00pm
- San Antonio Chefs
- Chef Jeff Balfour from Southerleigh
- Chef Carino Cortez from La Familia Cortez Restaurants
- Chef Jason Dady from Tre Tratorria at the Museum
- Tickets:
- Single Ticket: $175
- Two Tickets: $300
- Three Tickets: $350
- Four Tickets: $600
Dinner in San Antonio cooked by New Orleans Chefs
- Monday, December 3, 2018
- Tre Trattoria at the Museum
- 200 W. Jones Ave.
- San Antonio, TX 78215
- Time:
- Cocktails at 6:00pm
- Dinner at 7:00pm
- New Orleans Chefs
- Tickets:
- Single Ticket: $175
- Two Tickets: $300
- Three Tickets: $350
- Four Tickets: $600
Click here for more information about the Tricentennial Culinary Exchange.
Click here for more information about visiting San Antonio.