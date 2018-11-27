Tom Hanks’ son launches “Hanks Kerchiefs”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you're looking for a silly holiday gift idea... we've got you covered.

Tom Hanks' son, who you will most certainly recognize for his own acting career, has a handkerchief brand called Hanks Kerchiefs!

Colin Hanks, who has starred in movies like "King Kong" and "The House Bunny" and TV shows including "Dexter" and "Drunk History," announced his new venture on Instagram.

Each Hanks Kerchief is priced at $28 with portions of the proceeds going towards relief efforts for the California wildfires.

