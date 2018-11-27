‘Superhero’ running 230 marathons across 15 states to raise money for sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Jaime McDonald is on a mission that is taking him on a cross-country running journey and helping an untold number of children along the way.

McDonald spent the first nine years of his life in and out of hospitals in his native England due to a rare spinal condition called syringomyelia.

Now, he’s trying to help as many hospitalized children as he can by running coast to coast as a fundraiser for children’s hospitals.

McDonald is running more than 230 marathons without a support team in 15 states on a route that stretches from the easternmost point in the United States to the westernmost point.

On November 26, McDonald stopped at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where he visited with patients wearing his signature superhero outfit and cape.

“It’s about trying to give back, and helping as many sick kids as possible,” McDonald said. “And really, there should be just no stone unturned, and every single sick kid and their family should get support. For me, it’s what keeps me going. And I must say, the Americans have just been phenomenal in helping me through.”

McDonald has raised over $100,000 for Superhero Foundation, a charity he co-founded that grants money to families for treatment they might not otherwise be able to have or afford.