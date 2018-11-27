Sophia Bush talks #GivingTuesday on Good Morning New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Sophia Bush, known for her roles on hit shows and films like Chicago PD, One Tree Hill and Incredibles 2, is recognized not only for her talent but also for being an activist and philanthropist. She is considered one of the most charitable celebrities in Hollywood, inspiring millions of followers who share her passion for change.

Sophia has raised awareness and funds for many important causes and for the second year in a row, she is urging everyone across the country to give back on #GivingTuesday. She tells us about her successful partnership with PayPal, her love for New Orleans, and how she is raising money for the victims of the California wildfires.

