Slidell couple arrested after police find guns, drugs, cash in home

SLIDELL – Authorities have taken custody of a child after detectives found eight firearms, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, pills, and nearly $25,000 in cash at a Slidell home.

The juvenile was released into the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services after a search warrant was served at the Shockley Drive home of 35-year-old Glen Morgan and 29-year-old Amber Johnson on October 30, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Narcotics Task Force found 19 grams of heroin, approximately 37 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 40 grams of marijuana, and hundreds of various prescriptions medications, according to the STPSO.

All the drugs were packaged for distribution.

Six semi-automatic handguns, one revolver, one shotgun, stolen property, scales, smoking devices, syringes, and packaging materials were also located inside the home, along with $24,466 of suspected drug proceeds.

Morgan was arrested on October 30 and faces multiple counts of drug related charges and one count of cruelty to juveniles.

Johnson was arrested on October 31 and faces a number of drug charges.