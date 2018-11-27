Pastor takes church service to new heights by preaching on zip line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Sunday church service has gone viral, not just because of the message, but the method the Pastor used to deliver it.

Pastor Bartholomew Orr of Brown Baptist Church in Southaven wanted to make sure the congregation is "ready for Jesus' return," which was the title of his sermon on Sunday, according to WREG.

So instead of just saying it, he showed it.

"Are you ready? Are you ready for his return? " Orr asked the congregation as he flew above them on a zip line.

"It fit with the message I was preaching," said Pastor Orr. "What better way to say he is coming back are you ready for his return? I am a prop preacher anyway, so I have used props. "

But video of this prop went viral.

One viewer posted, "Props are for stage acts and shows, not for getting the message out." And "I guess he will walk on water next."

Another viewer posted, "At least 1.1 million people were touched by the word in one way or another because of this video! Won`t he do it!' and 'I am glad he did this... all the foolishness that goes viral. Let's make Jesus go viral."

Pastor Orr didn't expect all the attention. He has been interviewed by several national news outlets since the video was posted.

"No I didn't expect it to go viral," he says. "I come out and someone tells me you know what it's 250,000 views. We are like huh! "

But he says the important thing is it has people talking about Jesus.

"Now 7 million folks, if nothing else, have heard the message 'are you ready for his return?'" said Pastor Orr.

34.991859 -90.002296