NEW ORLEANS-- You never know what can happen on LIVE TV, right? Well, yesterday News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez was covering the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Windsor Court Hotel.

Lopez was all ready to go LIVE when the anchors, Tamica Lee and LBJ tossed to him, but the camera feed froze, and left Kenny frozen like a mannequin. Around the newsroom, we're calling him "Manne-KEN" now!