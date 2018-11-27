New Orleans Running of the Santas 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you're a "doin' for the 'gram" type of guy or gal, the annual Running of the Santas hits the streets on December 8th.

RunningoftheSantas.com just dropped their latest promo video online. A sea of runners in their Santa suits run or walk through the streets of downtown New Orleans.

You can get tickets online, a portion of the proceeds will benefit "That Others May Live Foundation," providing scholarships, family counseling, and aid to surviving children of United States Air Force Rescue Heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice during a rescue mission.

