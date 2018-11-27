Nearly 20-foot Christmas Tree lights up the Windsor Court Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The holiday spirit is alive at the Windsor Court Hotel. On Monday night, Windsor Court hosted a holiday party and held their annual Christmas Tree lighting.

The holiday decor is led by the artists at Dunn and Sonnier. Windsor Court is all decked out in the seasonal splendor, featuring a 19 1/2-foot Christmas tree boasting more than 25,000 mini white lights, a classic toy train around the base and over 1,500 feet of gold magnolia garland. Additional decorative elements include ten trees – all sourced from the same sustainable farm that provides trees for the White House – donning more than 3,000 ornaments, and four, six-foot gold magnolia wreaths in the main lobby windows. The grand stairwell is lined with 75 feet of gold magnolia garland, along with 500 sparkling mini lights.

Visitors are invited to make the most of their holiday memories with the hotel’s special Windsor Wishes tree in the lobby. Guests can write their wishes or dreams on one of the hotel’s complimentary ornaments, hang it on the tree, and then snap and post a photo to social media, tagging @WindsorCourt with the #WindsorWishes hashtag. The hotel will share and repost the favorites.

